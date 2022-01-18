Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

