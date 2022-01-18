Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post sales of $60.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the lowest is $59.90 million. Cutera posted sales of $49.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $225.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.60 million to $226.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $246.55 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $248.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the second quarter worth $35,342,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 555.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 344,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 292,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cutera by 2,725.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cutera by 135.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,670. Cutera has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $638.37 million, a PE ratio of 85.03 and a beta of 1.61.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

