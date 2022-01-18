Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady Sells 7,500 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.19. 96,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
