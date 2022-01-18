Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady Sells 7,500 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.19. 96,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $504,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

