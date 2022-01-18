Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,100 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 279,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSTB remained flat at $$9.71 on Tuesday. 2,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,390. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

