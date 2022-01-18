Short Interest in Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Decreases By 41.2%

Osisko Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Osisko Development stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990. Osisko Development has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Osisko Development in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Osisko Development Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following projects. Cariboo, San Antonio, James Bay properties, Guerrero properties, and mineral reserve and resources. The company was founded on November 25, 2020 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

