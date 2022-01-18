Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,971.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $8.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.01. The company had a trading volume of 61,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,060. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $219.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

