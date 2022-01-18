California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of TJX Companies worth $178,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Page Arthur B grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 34,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 257,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,799,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

