TRAVA.FINANCE Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.10 Million (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $1.10 million worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00068463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.72 or 0.07463987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.59 or 0.99622855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007656 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 398,962,472 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

