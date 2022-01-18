Azuki (AZUKI) Market Cap Tops $530,907.58

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Azuki has a market cap of $530,907.58 and $59,609.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Azuki has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00068463 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.72 or 0.07463987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.59 or 0.99622855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00067152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

