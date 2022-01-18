$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.45. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.01. 47,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

