Ignition (IC) Price Up 211.7% Over Last 7 Days

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 83.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Ignition has a market cap of $40,680.92 and $1,582.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 211.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.01 or 0.99779622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00091546 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006255 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00030898 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00044306 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.13 or 0.00630549 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,512,959 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,786 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.