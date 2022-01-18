Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FC. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FC stock traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.72. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $52.52.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

