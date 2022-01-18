Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Reduced by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.4% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.09. 468,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,457,320. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

