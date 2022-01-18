Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.10 Million

Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report sales of $73.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.14 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $62.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $279.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.49 million to $281.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $299.65 million, with estimates ranging from $291.11 million to $309.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.55. 14,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,250. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 55.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.