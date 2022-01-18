Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,948 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.76 and a 1-year high of $220.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.