Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $14.39 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.