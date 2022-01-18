Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.33

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 3177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

YMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 22,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $385,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,179. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

