$408.51 Million in Sales Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $408.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.02 million to $424.70 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $269.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.82. 224,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,535,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.