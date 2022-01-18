Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.86

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 168292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $785.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 297.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,011,000 after buying an additional 10,394,911 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 44.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 103.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 437.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,126 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

