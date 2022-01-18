Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.41 Million

Brokerages expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to post $45.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.87 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $71.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $179.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.11 million to $199.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $208.61 million, with estimates ranging from $206.22 million to $211.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 485.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,267,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after acquiring an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

