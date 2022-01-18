The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Trading Down 10.1%

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) dropped 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.31 and last traded at $36.31. Approximately 46,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 907,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

HAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 269.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.