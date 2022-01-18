Short Interest in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Increases By 43.4%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,830,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the December 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

CarGurus stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.25. 22,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,320. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $39.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $337,903.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,025 shares of company stock worth $18,044,946. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarGurus by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,167,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in CarGurus by 5.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,169,000 after buying an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,198,000 after buying an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

