Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BFIT stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. 771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Health & Wellness ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000.

