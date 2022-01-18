Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 41.7% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

