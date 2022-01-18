Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 41.7% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.92. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,740. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.
