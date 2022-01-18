21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Up 3.9%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) shares were up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 15,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,301,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $209,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,909 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 847,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after purchasing an additional 618,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 331,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.