Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Price Tops $0.0067

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $111,392.00 and $197.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,583,196 coins. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

