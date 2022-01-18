$553.53 Million in Sales Expected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report $553.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the highest is $558.80 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $453.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $204,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FN traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.77. 2,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,840. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.71.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

