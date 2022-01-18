$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.69. Marathon Oil posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 558.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 20,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRO traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,894,221. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

