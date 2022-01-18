Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $37,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.10 and a 12 month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist cut their price target on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.08.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

