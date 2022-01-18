Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Grows By 50.4%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $133.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 14.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

