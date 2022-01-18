PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.7% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.41.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $176.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.40 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

