GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTCH traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 75,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,490. GBT Technologies has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

