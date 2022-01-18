Notis McConarty Edward Purchases 1,837 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.00 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

