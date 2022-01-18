Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $86.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.35.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

