Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post $5.97 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.83. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $6.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $25.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.45 to $25.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $24.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.05 to $25.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

In other news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $401.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.42. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $408.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

