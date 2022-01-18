Raymond James Cuts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to C$6.50

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Shares of SVM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,590. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

