Raymond James Cuts Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target to C$6.50

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.44.
Shares of SVM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,590. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
