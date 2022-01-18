Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) versus NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Head to Head Review

Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas N/A N/A N/A NuVasive -2.27% 11.40% 4.27%

This table compares Valeritas and NuVasive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NuVasive $1.05 billion 2.74 -$37.15 million ($0.51) -108.98

Valeritas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuVasive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Valeritas and NuVasive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A NuVasive 1 4 6 0 2.45

NuVasive has a consensus target price of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.19%. Given NuVasive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Valeritas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.8% of NuVasive shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NuVasive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NuVasive beats Valeritas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

