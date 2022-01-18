Short Interest in Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Grows By 49.5%

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 326,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Esports Technologies news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of Esports Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $303,375.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esports Technologies by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $739,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Esports Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Esports Technologies by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Esports Technologies by 432.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Technologies stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. 953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. Esports Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

