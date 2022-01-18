Haverford Trust Co Has $70.90 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $70,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 203,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 87,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $59.91. 516,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,158,670. The stock has a market cap of $252.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average is $57.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

