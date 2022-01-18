Haverford Trust Co Purchases 6,127 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,021,512 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $112,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

SBUX traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,890. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day moving average is $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

