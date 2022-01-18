Davidson Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,792 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $283,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 31,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.24.

Shares of GS stock traded down $29.31 on Tuesday, hitting $351.63. The stock had a trading volume of 197,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $391.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.43. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

