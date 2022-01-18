Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,233.03.

GOOGL traded down $52.18 on Tuesday, hitting $2,737.43. The company had a trading volume of 33,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,720. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,711.71 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,890.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,803.54. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

