Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 235 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.02. 151,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,740. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

