Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,889,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 14,019,540 shares.The stock last traded at $84.48 and had previously closed at $65.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

