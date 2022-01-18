Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,889,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 14,019,540 shares.The stock last traded at $84.48 and had previously closed at $65.39.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
