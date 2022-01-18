Brokerages Set Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Price Target at $353.61

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.47.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $235.19 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.48.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

