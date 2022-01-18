American Century Companies Inc. Buys 32,965 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,564,841 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,392,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $467.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.54.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

