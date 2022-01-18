JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.73. 520,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,995,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day moving average is $160.84. The stock has a market cap of $451.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.35 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

