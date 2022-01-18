AGF Investments LLC Sells 190 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 42,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 467.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 224,273 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 77,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,735,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.15.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $157.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

