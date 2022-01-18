General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Mills were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 13.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

NYSE GIS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.02. 60,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,440. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.