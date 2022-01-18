Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 48 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $6,000,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 148,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,458,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,191,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ROP opened at $447.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $475.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.